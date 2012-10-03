Jeremy Mansfield

Go With Red White & Blue

Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Go With Red White & Blue brand aid patriotic red white blue 2v 2nd vote badge ribbon branding
Download color palette

Experimenting with a lighter version of the red/blue for the campaign.

Made with Brand Aid

Go beyond red white blue
Rebound of
Go Beyond Red White Blue
By Jeremy Mansfield
View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Craftsman of beautifully branded user experiences.
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Mansfield

View profile
    • Like