Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

IRM unused promo

Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
  • Save
IRM unused promo logo design identity branding tradeshow collateral promotional
Download color palette

Portion of an unused promotional piece for an international tradeshow.

86d82a73cfe9f731fa76b5d3665c37cd
Rebound of
IRM 1
By Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

More by Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

View profile
    • Like