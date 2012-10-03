Josh Giblette

Create Table

Create Table ios iphone mobile boniva genentech orange dark ui retina
iOS app for Genentech that provides mobile access to formulary drug status and coverage data by health plan and geographic region, and allows Genentech employees to create customized PDFs that can be instantly sent by email to doctors and other interested parties.

Commercial Plans
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
UX leader, designer & storyteller - currently at Salesforce
