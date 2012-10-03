Andrew Hicks

Nexus Album Artwork

Nexus Album Artwork nexus sola-mi soundtrack subtle patterns pixelmator
Wasn't too crazy about the album artwork that this album came with. So, I created this in Pixelmator. The patterns are from subtlepatterns.com.

Highly recommend the album though. Go to sola-mi.com to download it for free!

Go to the url below to see the full version. It's much clearer.

http://cl.ly/image/2X2P0s372T38

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
