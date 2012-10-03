Jane McDevitt

maraid logo in mint green

maraid logo in mint green @fontface font type typography website webdesign logo
Playing around with small changes to the maraid website including colour change and type. Thinking about using FF Kievit Web Pro for body text

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
