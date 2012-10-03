Brent Galloway

Rebrand Color Scheme

If you couldn't tell from looking at my profile – I love the color red. With plans to rebrand myself I knew I wanted to establish a new color scheme, so here it is!

Of course I'd love any feedback or comments! :)

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
