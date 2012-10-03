Keith Frawley

WIP: Frank n' Beans frankenstein monster igor halloween character design illustration cintiq wip
So I am still playing with my Cintiq, I must of worked this sketch a hundred times trying to nail my inking and coloring technique, and I must have created as many custom brushes.

I am really liking the most recent brushes.

