Lettering Lyrics, Rihanna

Lettering Lyrics, Rihanna hand lettering pencil typography sketchbook script rihanna
I didn't bring my sketchbook or my Domo pencil pouch for a Starbucks stop but lined paper and this wonky pencil will do just fine i suppose!

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Art + Design

