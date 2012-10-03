Emir Ayouni

ONST Creative - Invaders Handbook (Limited Edition Notebooks)

These notebooks are now available from ONST Creative in a limited edition of 100 copies along with a Space Race era poster that was designed by Hannah Braun.

$10 or 5 food items for the food bank. All proceeds go to the Bissell Centre Edmonton.

These won't be shipped, sadly. But they're sold locally at 10187 104th Street, at the ONST HQ, Edmonton. If you happen to be in the area.

