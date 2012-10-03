Find Your Fit

Paul C Pederson

Paul C Pederson
Paul C Pederson
ink typography type hand-drawn script glasses custom typography
Another sketch with the ink assets from Fetch Eyewear.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Paul C Pederson
Paul C Pederson

