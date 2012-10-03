Michele Zamparo

iPod Nano Evolution

iPod Nano Evolution ipod mini nano iphone design old school device psd apple music
I did this in photoshop for fun after the presentation of the new iPod Nano last month..
I think it's nice how the new iPod Nano is a perfect fusion of the "old school" iPod Mini and a white iPhone.

What do you think?

(..anyway, I own an old iPod Mini and I miss so much the click wheel in the new models..)

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
