iPod Nano Evolution

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I did this in photoshop for fun after the presentation of the new iPod Nano last month..
I think it's nice how the new iPod Nano is a perfect fusion of the "old school" iPod Mini and a white iPhone.
What do you think?
(..anyway, I own an old iPod Mini and I miss so much the click wheel in the new models..)