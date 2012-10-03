Paul C Pederson

Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good

typography ink script hand custom brush custom typography hand-drawn
Just a little snippet of the custom ink work I did for fetcheyewear.com
They wanted a hand-drawn feel that was organic and fun.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
