Danielle Evans

Rebranding (progress)

Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
  • Save
Rebranding (progress) typography lettering sketch
Download color palette

Revamping my brand to use hand lettering. Very excited about this new direction. :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Danielle Evans

View profile
    • Like