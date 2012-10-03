Danny Arar

Sliding checkbox

Danny Arar
Danny Arar
Hire Me
  • Save
Sliding checkbox checkbox slider ui css3 chrome design icon on off button radio
Download color palette

please view with chrome - http://cssdeck.com/labs/full/6zwfstcu/0

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Danny Arar
Danny Arar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Danny Arar

View profile
    • Like