The Steveston - Wordmark

The Steveston - Wordmark vintage nautical typography script retro steveston vancouver cafe hotel texture
The client decided to go in a bit of a different direction with the logo and thought a wordmark would work a lot better than an actual icon.

With that, this is what we came up with and we're both really happy with the outcome! This should be the final logo, but revisions seem to trickle down one way or another.

C&C appreciated as always!

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
