Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

P Star Logo 💫

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
P Star Logo 💫 ui illustration design logo brand identity negative space smart mark logotype designer logomark green gradient monogram design typography identity designer branding brand lettermark p letter negative space logo shooting stars a or b
Download color palette

Can't reveal details about this project yet, but i always like to know your opinion - which one is your favorite? 💫

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like