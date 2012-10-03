Adam McCombs

MotoGP comes to Austin!

A quick shot of the MotoGP mico-site we launched for Circuit of the americas. You can check it out at http://circuitoftheamericas.com/moto-gp

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
