Management Screen

Management Screen ui ux asset management content management dropdown education
This is where a Course Designer would be reviewing assets, blocks, lessons, etc., that they've already designed. From here they would select which modules (weekly groups of lessons) they want to add to their course.

A bit further down the design lifecycle.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
