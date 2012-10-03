Srdjan Kirtic

GE logo design

GE logo design wizemark srdjan kirtic logo logos logo design logo designer freelance freelancer freelance logo designer color colors colored texture textured animal head eagle bird wings crown exclusive royal luxurious
WIP - first of 3 concepts. Royal, luxurious, gated, exclusive residential community. More info to come soon.

