Corporate Identity and Stationery Set 1

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here:http://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-identity-stationery-set1-psd/3127799
Corporate Identity & Stationery Set#1
Presenting to you awesome Corporate Identity & Stationery templates which are ideal for promoting your brand. These templates are uniquely and creatively designed and maintain a clean elegant look. Kickstart your campaigns, company, enterprise, business with this Identity and Stationery template.
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
A4 LETTERHEAD
FOLDER - FRONT & BACK DESIGN
BUSINESS CARD - FRONT & BACK
LOGO DESIGN
CD PACKAGE - CD & CD SLEEVE DESIGNS
FEATURES
10 Psd files
100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)
Change colors via hue/saturation adjustment layer
Organized & well named layers
Professional Design
Well Documented Help file