premadepixels.com

Corporate Identity and Stationery Set 1

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com
  • Save
Corporate Identity and Stationery Set 1 corporate stationery logo psd branding branding ideas cd package cd templates company logos company branding corporate design corporate identity corporate logo corporate stationery templates creative identity templates creative letterhead designs creative stationery templates graphic river stationery idea letterhead designs logo designs logo mockup print templates stationery items stationery mockups stationery package
Download color palette

Download Here:http://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-identity-stationery-set1-psd/3127799

Corporate Identity & Stationery Set#1

Presenting to you awesome Corporate Identity & Stationery templates which are ideal for promoting your brand. These templates are uniquely and creatively designed and maintain a clean elegant look. Kickstart your campaigns, company, enterprise, business with this Identity and Stationery template.

WHAT'S INCLUDED:
A4 LETTERHEAD
FOLDER - FRONT & BACK DESIGN
BUSINESS CARD - FRONT & BACK
LOGO DESIGN
CD PACKAGE - CD & CD SLEEVE DESIGNS
FEATURES
10 Psd files
100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)
Change colors via hue/saturation adjustment layer
Organized & well named layers
Professional Design
Well Documented Help file

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com

More by premadepixels.com

View profile
    • Like