Nicholas Moegly

New Photography Branding

Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly
  • Save
New Photography Branding logo branding brand photography laurel banner vintage retro
Download color palette

In my spare time I'm a photographer, and I freelance as well as work for a magazine. I never did any branding for my photography service so I decided to create a logo. You can check some of my work out on my facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NicholasMoeglyPhotography

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly

More by Nicholas Moegly

View profile
    • Like