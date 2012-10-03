Kevin Jones

Saving Animation - Progress

Saving Animation - Progress gif animated cloud warmup upload save
Really liked seeing the upload/saving animation by @Fabio Basile this morning when I woke up. Someone mentioned in the comment what it'd look like with a progress bar, so I decided to do a quick 10-minute morning warmup with what I saw.

Made in photoshop, so it's choppy, and animation speeds could be tweaked, but hey, it's a warmup.

Icons from Glyphish.

Saving animation still
Rebound of
Saving Animation
By Fabio Basile
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
