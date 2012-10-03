Jojo Mendoza

Cake In A Box

Jojo Mendoza
Jojo Mendoza
  • Save
Cake In A Box cake logo bakeshop cherry brand bread
Download color palette

Logo design for a local bakeshop.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Jojo Mendoza
Jojo Mendoza

More by Jojo Mendoza

View profile
    • Like