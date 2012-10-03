Joel Glovier

Code Cowboy Tee

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
Code Cowboy Tee illustration dev tees code cowboy
Download color palette

Made some design tweaks with color, and removed the flags because they were awkward in the layout.

There will be a blue version, and a heather brown version.

Code cowboy dribbble shot
Rebound of
Code Cowboy Tee
By Joel Glovier
View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like