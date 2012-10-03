Mike | Creative Mints

Cupcake (wip)

Cupcake (wip) illustration icon cake sweet flower leaf pearl paper cafe decor vintage retro sketch pencil old
People often say I just post polished and finished work on Dribbble so here's a bit more insight into my process - I'm just starting to create this nice illustration for a confiserie :)

