iPhone 5 Isometric Template

Inspired by Pixeden's iPhone 5 template I used his front facing iPhone vectors to create an isometric version. It's easy to drop screenshots in because the perspective is fake and the pixels stay nice and crisp. My version unfortunately only comes in black.

PSD download here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zctrvvpczumwhbd/iphone5_iso.psd

Make sure you also grab Pixeden's original mockup. It's free and awesome.