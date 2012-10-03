Martin Kool

iPhone 5 Isometric Template

iPhone 5 Isometric Template iphone5 iphone 5 template isometric perspective vector
Inspired by Pixeden's iPhone 5 template I used his front facing iPhone vectors to create an isometric version. It's easy to drop screenshots in because the perspective is fake and the pixels stay nice and crisp. My version unfortunately only comes in black.

PSD download here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zctrvvpczumwhbd/iphone5_iso.psd

Make sure you also grab Pixeden's original mockup. It's free and awesome.

Rebound of
iPhone 5 Psd Vector Mockup
By Pixeden
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
