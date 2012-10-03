Tommy Mattler

Spark

Tommy Mattler
Tommy Mattler
Hire Me
  • Save
Spark logo identity branding machine engine letter typography piston spark s
Download color palette

Proposed "S" mark for a creative rewards program. Based on the analogy of the company as an engine, and creativity being the steady part of the engine.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Tommy Mattler
Tommy Mattler
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tommy Mattler

View profile
    • Like