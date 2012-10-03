Ryan Frease

No time For Love

Designed for a Super Precious Art Gallery show. The theme was summer blockbusters. I enthusiastically interpreted this quote from Indian Jones.
http://superprecio.us/tagged/blockbustermovies

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
