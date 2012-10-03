Javier López

There is nothing more skeuomorphistic...

Javier López
Javier López
  • Save
There is nothing more skeuomorphistic... buttons skeuomorphism skeuomorphistic
Download color palette

That is! :)

Awesome things happens sometimes in my Twitter: @javilop

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Javier López
Javier López

More by Javier López

View profile
    • Like