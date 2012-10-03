Justin Mezzell

_145

Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell
  • Save
_145 illustration hand ventriloquist earth celestial asteroid armageddon
Download color palette

This was killed and wasn't finished. So in a way, it sort of it is what I WAS working on. Just not anymore.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell

More by Justin Mezzell

View profile
    • Like