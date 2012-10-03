Zane Bevan

The Art of Wizardry!

The Art of Wizardry! wizards pixel harry potter gandalf washington mr. wizard salem wizard whitebeard
A few of the illustrations off of a recent poster highlighting some of my favorite Wizards from pop culture. Here is: Harry, Gandalf, Washington Wizards, Mr. Wizard, Salem the cat, and Wizard Whitebeard.

