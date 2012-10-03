Chris DeLorenzo

Oven Mitt r̶o̶m̶n̶e̶y̶

Oven Mitt r̶o̶m̶n̶e̶y̶
A little message made for some new shipping boxes.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
