Matt Rossi

CS6 replacement icons, PSD to come

Matt Rossi
Matt Rossi
  • Save
CS6 replacement icons, PSD to come cs6 adobe icons photoshop illustrator mac windows design
Download color palette

I had some time to get this shot up with a few more icons. I apologize for the delay in between shots, super busy. I honestly do not feel like doing every single icon from the set, so I figured these are the most used.

Thoughts? All feedback is welcome.

Follow me on Twitter for updates on when I release these bad riders. https://twitter.com/matthewjrossi

F06da72d1d4ca8412d20d2ebc35c245e
Rebound of
CS6 replacement icons continued
By Matt Rossi
View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Matt Rossi
Matt Rossi
is Rhode Island to the core.

More by Matt Rossi

View profile
    • Like