CS6 replacement icons, PSD to come

I had some time to get this shot up with a few more icons. I apologize for the delay in between shots, super busy. I honestly do not feel like doing every single icon from the set, so I figured these are the most used.
Thoughts? All feedback is welcome.
Follow me on Twitter for updates on when I release these bad riders. https://twitter.com/matthewjrossi