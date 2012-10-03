Lorenzo Milito

Penny

Lorenzo Milito
Lorenzo Milito
  • Save
Penny penny vinyl record gramophone music turntable italy portable walkman music box toy player tracks vinyls 45 rpm vintage icon mangiadischi lorenzo milito 2012 illustration illustrator photoshop kids eighties 80s
Download color palette

"Penny" was a portable 45 rpm vinyl record player for kids very popular in the 80's. In Italy was known as "mangiadischi" ("eat-disc") and I have always been a big fan of it :)

Lorenzo Milito
Lorenzo Milito

More by Lorenzo Milito

View profile
    • Like