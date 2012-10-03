Mikha Makhoul

Wingly Feed

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
  • Save
Wingly Feed wingly app iphone app feed ios design travel app ux ui design ios travel iphone travel
Download color palette

in progress, feed iOS design for travelers, cities they visited, touristic sites, epic photo shots taken, people they met. hey @Luke Beard had to use your profile pic man, it suits the design!

95e41ab25a992b0059747bf0862ce659
Rebound of
Wingly Log In Sreen
By Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul

More by Mikha Makhoul

View profile
    • Like