Melissa Lake Moran

Thanksgiving

Melissa Lake Moran
Melissa Lake Moran
  • Save
Thanksgiving thanksgiving halftones script permanent press holiday fall vintage
Download color palette

Playing around with some halftones for a Thanksgiving project.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Melissa Lake Moran
Melissa Lake Moran

More by Melissa Lake Moran

View profile
    • Like