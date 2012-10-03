Thomas Schrijer

Commplot.nl is live

I've worked on this quite a while now, and it's finally online! I did al the design and front-end work. The site is built on a fluid responsive grid. Let me hear what you think!

Go watch it now - http://www.commplot.nl

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
