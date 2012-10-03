Peter Voth

Timotheus #9 (Cover)

What do you think about this cover proposal? Would really love to know! See also: http://bit.ly/PWI0Bm

Photo by the awesome Kevin Russ: http://istockpho.to/ODe9AZ

Rebound of
Timotheus #9 (Badge) II
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
