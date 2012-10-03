Chris Bgh

Webkit mask property experiment

Chris Bgh
Chris Bgh
  • Save
Webkit mask property experiment webkit ui mask property experiment css
Download color palette

I recently create a full CSS page for a release of a iOS 6 GUI. I took this opportunity to test the webkit mask property (-webkit-mask-image) to make a gradient on the title.

You can see it here : http://playground.christophebeghin.fr/ios6
(check it with safari or chrome).

You can also download the PSD ;)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Chris Bgh
Chris Bgh

More by Chris Bgh

View profile
    • Like