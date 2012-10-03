Moving forward

My current site's design is about 2½ years old. Its main purpose was originally to be for art directed posts, but with work, school, and life it was hard to find the time necessary to do that. Last year I added the Notes section, but even that I rarely update. Over this time I've made some tweaks, changes, and modifications, but the overall concept has been the same. I've been feeling the itch to redesign my site recently (as you can see in some of my previous shots), but nothing felt right after letting it sit for a few weeks.

So with that said…this thing is not really a redesign, but not really a realignment either. I'm rebuilding my site from the ground up, and it's going to take some time since I like to let things rest and come back to them to see if they're right. Parts of it will stay the same, but many parts will change. I've even considered archiving my current site and starting from scratch with this new one.

While I'm redoing my site, I'm also creating it to be used as a WordPress theme. I intend to sell it on my site with support. This theme won't be for people who want flashy sites, or ones with lots of texture and color (although I do plan on making both of these easy to incorporate into the theme). My target audience will be for people who want a site that looks, feels, and reads like a book. I've already spent a considerable amount of time researching typography, flow, ideal line heights, grid structures, universal accessibility, and so on, all from the leading people in the field. I don't consider myself an expert by any means in any of this, but I am taking principles I've learned and applying them to every detail in this theme. When it's done it should have all of the useful bells and whistles of a WP theme, but all of it will be optional. For me, I'll probably run it more or less in the same way that I do my site now.