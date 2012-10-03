Mike Jansen

nu.nl redesign

I was bored and so I checked the news for the like the tenth time today, when I realised that in all those years, nu.nl never had a (real) redesign in the last five/six years. I decided to just make it a little more 2012 for fun :)

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
