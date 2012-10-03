Zachary Kutz

....and then there were none

....and then there were none illustration ipad app agatha christie
This is one of the spreads I did for a children's' iPad book I did a while back. I'm thinking about trying to take a lot of the element's and turn it into an iPhone game. Check out all of the spreads here - http://www.zacharykutz.com/TEN-LITTLE-SOLDIERS

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
