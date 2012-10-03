Oliver Wetter

RunYourJewels - Android Blues Remix

RunYourJewels - Android Blues Remix run your jewels science fiction surreal abstract wallpaper remix design
Please vote if you like my entry for the current round of Run Your Jewels - http://runyourjewels.com/round/10/oliver-wetter/

Thanks so much! The wallpaper version will be available on my deviantArt page soon...

Resources: Screen stock: http://fav.me/d3f80de
More info: http://fav.me/d5gomqb

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
