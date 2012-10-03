Tortoiseshell Black

Boba Fett - Mercs Patch
Here is a shot of the Boba Fett Patch produced by Rink Gear. This is part of the Star Wars jersey's I have been working on. The project can been seen on my website http://www.tsbcreative.co.uk/?portfolio=star-wars-jersey-concept-mercs.

Once the shirt arrives I will post.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
