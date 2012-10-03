Dan Edwards

Surfer Gift Logo

Working on a logo for Surfer Gift, an online store selling... well, gifts for surfers.

Don't usually do logos, so welcome any feedback!

EDIT: The site is now live - http://www.surfergift.com

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
