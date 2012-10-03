Daniel Feldt

Honda CB

Daniel Feldt
Daniel Feldt
Hire Me
  • Save
Honda CB honda cafe racer illustration drawing
Download color palette

Updated my old Honda-drawing a bit to the same style as the bonnie and Norton.

5a0d20839b766abb6fd6ffd8ba67c42f
Rebound of
Triumph Bonneville
By Daniel Feldt
View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Daniel Feldt
Daniel Feldt
Designer of things @ Great Scott!
Hire Me

More by Daniel Feldt

View profile
    • Like