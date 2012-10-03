Prem Cholewa

Veoveo rebrand

Prem Cholewa
Prem Cholewa
Hire Me
  • Save
Veoveo rebrand brandin cool logo original gift creative t-shirt
Download color palette

Hi ! A new logo for a online t-shirt shop.
What do you think ?

At the moment veoveo look like this :
http://www.veoveo.pl/

In a while i will show you more shot of this branding, and a web shop design... stay tuned.

www.fb.me/time2art
https://twitter.com/time2art

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Prem Cholewa
Prem Cholewa
Senior Product Desiger (Design System)
Hire Me

More by Prem Cholewa

View profile
    • Like