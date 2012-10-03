Nick Welsh

National Alliance For Arts Health And Wellbeing #3

National Alliance For Arts Health And Wellbeing #3 logo mark mark icon branding identity logo
Following some internal discussion, the client has decided to simplify the identity by editing the wording to what you see here.

This has meant that the type can be larger which I think has made the entire logo hang together much better. I've also made the central 'star' quite a bit bigger.

I'm really pleased with the direction that this is heading now. It's just gone back to the client for further comment.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
