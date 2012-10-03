National Alliance For Arts Health And Wellbeing #3

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Following some internal discussion, the client has decided to simplify the identity by editing the wording to what you see here.
This has meant that the type can be larger which I think has made the entire logo hang together much better. I've also made the central 'star' quite a bit bigger.
I'm really pleased with the direction that this is heading now. It's just gone back to the client for further comment.