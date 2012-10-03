Creative Sloth

Pictonic - Font Icons: Heroes & Villains (part 1)

Creative Sloth
Creative Sloth
  • Save
Pictonic - Font Icons: Heroes & Villains (part 1) dingbat font icon interface picto pictonic svg ui ux set comic emoticon hero icon set villain
Download color palette

You can find these heroes in : https://pictonic.co/tag/emoticons

Creative Sloth
Creative Sloth

More by Creative Sloth

View profile
    • Like