Pictonic - Font Icons: Signup interface pictonic ui ux button collapse design expand tab
Another nice feature for http://pictonic.co. We have improved Login Signup process with replacing it fewer steps. And it effects to design in simpler way!

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
